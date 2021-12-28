Rahul Vaidya Says He Was Offered Film, TV And Web Series But He Turned Them Down; Here's Why

In 2021, though the work scene across the TV industry got improved, some actors continued to struggle with the repercussions and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But singer Rahul Vaidya had an eventful year, on both a personal and professional front. Rahul tied the knot with actor Disha Parmar in July, this year. The singer shared that the couple never went bonkers about their wedding. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the singer pointed out that being in a relationship and being married are two completely different things, but he is happy because both he and Disha know how to balance each other. For the unversed, Rahul proposed to Dishaduring his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. But he did not receive the answer straight away, the singer had to wait for a really long time to know her answer.

His professional life has been equally eventful with a number of offers coming by. The singer believes that the year went by a “whisker".He continued that while the lockdown was bad for everybody, it was not too bad for him. “I feel blessed," he added.

Advertisement

Rahul’s first reality show was Indian Idol, following which the singer held shows and concerts all across the world but was the cut-off from the TV-watching audience. The singer, who has been part of two reality shows recently, stated that being part of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi took him to every household again. “It feels amazing when everybody loves you for who you are," he said. Rahul went on to add that a few acting offers also came his way this year.

Rahul revealed that he was offered a film, two web shows, and 2 TV shows, however, he turned down all the offers as he was being a singer. He likes to make his own music and perform live. Rahul further mentions that unless something great comes up, he is happy with the space he is in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.