Rahul Vaidya Says People Post 'Nudes In Name of Fashion'; Netizens Say 'He Is Talking About Urfi'

Rahul Vaidya's Latest Tweet Leaves Netizens Wondering If He Is Talking About Urfi Javed (Photo: Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya's tweet has left netizens wondering if he is talking about Urfi Javed, who is known for her love for bizarre outfits.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 11, 2022, 20:25 IST

Rahul Vaidya has surely a number of questions and doubts about some people’s fashion sense these days. Recently, he took to Twitter and talked about how people will ‘start posting nudes in the name of fashion’ in the coming days. Even though the singer did not name anybody he hinted that he was left shocked after his wife and television actress Disha Parmar sent him a picture of somebody on Instagram.

“I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend"! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us," Rahul tweeted.

Rahul Vaidya’s tweet has left netizens wondering if he is talking about Urfi Javed. Bigg Boss OTT fame, who is known for her love for bizarre outfits, never fails to leave netizens confused weird fashion sense. “He is talking about Urfi Who wears such clothes," one of the social media users replied to Rahul’s tweet. Another person wrote, “Sachhii Sachhii btao aap Urfii Jawed ki Pic thi na ???"

Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting To Rahul Vaidya’s Tweet:

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya was recently seen in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s The Khatra Khatra Show. Prior to this, he also participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

first published: May 11, 2022, 20:24 IST