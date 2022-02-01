Rahul Vaidya's Version of Pushpa Song 'Srivalli' Is All Over the Internet; Watch Viral Video

Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya is one of the recent celebrities to hop on to the Srivalli trend from the Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise. The Allu Arjun-starrer has managed to inspire several Instagram Reels where netizens can be seen dancing to the hook steps of the song Srivalli. On Monday, Rahul shared an Instagram Reel where he added his own twist to the Srivalli trend. The singer said, “Hi guys, so I thought like everybody else I should also do a dance Reel. But then I thought might as well I should sing it, right?"

The 34-year-old television personality then started singing the Hindi version of the song which is originally sung by Javed Ali. Rahul impressed his Instagram viewers with his singing skills. Rahul ended the reel by performing a part of the hook step. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Rahul wrote in the caption, “No mic, no music, only voice. What a beautiful song."

Rahul’s performance was applauded by his fans and fellow celebrities as well. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant commented with a request, “please dance Rahul." Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya complimented Rahul’s singing skills as she commented, “Fabulous." A fan commented, “What a melodious voice you have, RKV. Superb."

Besides Rahul, several other celebrities have shared their take on the Srivalli trend. Punjabi actor and singer Harrdy Sandhu had shared an Instagram Reel last week where he danced to the hook step of the song. The singer was seen adding his swagger to the dance which was originally performed by Arjun in the movie. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Harrdy wrote in the caption, “Blown away by this song and film. The composition is out of the world by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun you are fire. What a performance. Javed Ali, always been a fan."

What are your thoughts on Rahul’s version of the Srivalli trend?

