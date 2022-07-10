Raima Sen: ‘Did My Share of Auditions, Was Thrown Out of Films a Couple of Times’

Raima Sen is one of the most bankable actors in the Bengali film industry. She has also been a part of quite a few Bollywood films, as well as series across both the languages. She is now all set to make her Marathi debut with Anya. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about coming from a family of actors, and the kind of difficulties she faced because of that.

Talking to ETimes, Raima Sen revealed that a lot was expected from her even before she had entered the industry, only because of her family background. The actress said, “Initially, when I joined the industry, people had a lot of expectations from me. I was Moon Moon Sen’s daughter and my sister Riya had joined the industry before me. Being a star kid, people had already expected a lot out of me, they had already judged me, criticised me. They expected me to be a know-it-all. I think it is very difficult for the star kids in the beginning. For a newcomer who is an outsider, there is no baggage. But when it is a star kid is doing his/her first film, people will judge them."

She added, “It was tough for me initially. My grandmother Suchitra Sen has left a great legacy behind. I wasn’t going to get a Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut. Initially, it was difficult to break in. I think ‘Choker Bali’ was my turning point. Once I did that film, people started seeing me as Raima and not as Moon Moon Sen’s daughter or Riya’s sister. I have successfully created my niche here. I did Godmother and it was not an ideal launch so to say. I did my share of screen tests and auditions. I was thrown out of films a couple of times. I have had my share of struggles and hardships. Now when I look back at them, I think they were all a blessing because I got to learn a lot from them. I appreciate the things that have happened to me in my career because it has just made me stronger. I never had any formal training as an actor but the practical experiences have taught me a lot. I have worked under some talented directors in my career."

Well, star kid or not, looks like every person has to go through their own sets of struggle to reach where they want to see themselves in their career. Raima Sen would now be seen in Marathi film Anya, which will mark her debut in the Marathi film industry.

