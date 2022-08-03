Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame To Make Music Video Debut Next

Actor Raj Anadkat has been tickling your funny bones as Tappu from Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah for quite some time and we have grown to love him. However, he is not done with impressing yet. Soon you will have another reason to be mesmerised by him as the actor prepares to make his music video debut along with Kanika Mann in Sorry Sorry.

The young actor, who previously informed his fans that he was slated to do a music video with singer-composer and director Ramji Gulati, has now shared the first look poster of the song that is all set to release on Wednesday, August 3 on United White Flag’s YouTube channel.

Raj and Kanika’s fans have been showering love on the duo ahead of the song.

In a recent talk with a media portal, Raj said, “I was thrilled and glad when Ramji asked me to be in this song. I’ve always desired to collaborate with him. I was in awe when I first heard this song. I was like ‘paaji. I want to be a part of this’. And shooting with the whole squad was enjoyable. It was a very different experience for me to film this song in Dubai."

Sharing a memorable experience with Kanika from the shoot, he added: “It was amazing working with her. Kanika and I had such a good time working together. I recall that we finished filming this song around 2:30 in the morning, and Kanika fell asleep in the car during the final shot. However, I was pacing about and making an effort to stay awake. Working with her was, therefore, a lot of fun".

