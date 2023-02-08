Ever since the trailer of Raj & DK’s upcoming crime thriller Farzi has come out, the audience is eagerly waiting for its release. Coming from the house of the makers of OTT’s most successful show, The Family Man, the 8-episode series is about to be extra massive, with a grandeur that the audience has never seen before. Introducing the world of crime on a large slate, this time Raj and DK has explored different cities around the globe for the shoot of Farzi.

The makers have tried to make Farzi on a scale which is nothing less than a big screen film. Expanding the slate of the series, the show has been extensively shot in different cities including, Mumbai, Goa, Alibaug, Nepal, and one international location, Jordan.

As all the cities are way different from each other in terms of their landscapes, we can only expect to see some really breathtaking and mesmerizing visuals in Farzi. Usually, web series do not explore shooting locations on such a huge scale considering the budget and time constraints, but Raj and DK are extremely committed to making this experience grander for the audience that they have never experienced on their OTT screens.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.

