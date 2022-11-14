Raj Arjun Says He Felt Hitting Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade was 'Too Toxic' | Exclusive

Raj Arjun has proved his acting skills with notable performances in films like Secret Superstar, Thalaivi and Dear Comrade. The 50-year-old actor played the antagonist in the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade which was released in the year 2019. The film’s plot revolves around an ambitious Lilly essayed by Rashmika Mandanna, who is also a state-level cricket player, and her love interest, student union leader Chaitanya Krishna aka Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda).

Raj Arjun plays the villain - Ramesh Rao, south-zone selector for BCCI, who lusts for Lilly. In one of the important sequences of the film, Raj’s character Ramesh hits Lilly aka Rashmika, as he intends to punish her for raising her voice against him. In a conversation with News18, Raj Arjun talked about the sequence, and also talked about his off-screen equations with Rashmika and Vijay.

Advertisement

Speaking about his off-screen relationship while shooting with the GoodBye actress, Raj Arjun said, “It was a really fun experience. Rashmika is a lovely soul. She is very humble. She also liked me and in between the shoot, she used to tell me again and again, ‘Sir you know how much I like you. You know how much I respect you.’ She said this very often. She is very down to earth."

Raj shared he felt bad about hitting Rashmika during Dear Comrade shoot. He said, “I’d sympathised with her during the shoot and I thought I’m being too toxic."

Further, the Sabka Sai actor shared the details about a scene which was shot in the bathroom. “I suggested that scene should be shot in the washroom, and it was actually to be shot in the hall where all the girls were supposed to sit and I deliver my dialogues. I suggested that it would be better if we shoot this sequence in the bathroom because it would direct towards the character’s psycho nature that despite being a man he is entering the women’s washroom. I also suggested that they should send two girls to the washroom and I will get angry at them and ward them off shouting, ‘I’ll have to teach her a lesson’. I suggested all this and the director also agreed to it."

Talking about working with Vijay Deverakonda, Raj Arjun said, “I had an encounter sequence with Vijay, but it was an amazing experience with him as well. Currently, I’m working on a project with Vijay’s brother in his production house. His younger brother is the main lead in the film, and I’ve completed the shoot for it."

Advertisement

He added, “Shooting for this film was an amazing experience. It was my first Telugu film but they didn’t make me realise that I’m someone who has come from a different world altogether."

Raj Arjun recently returned to the Telugu industry with his role as an antagonist called Caleb in the web series Jhansi. It features Anjali in the lead role. The web series is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here