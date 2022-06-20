Raj B Shetty Has a Message For Ones Wanting Labrador After Watching 777 Charlie

Kannada actor-director Raj B Shetty, who was recently seen in 777 Charlie, has posted a story on his Facebook handle about stray dogs. 777 Charlie has turned out to be a blockbuster, minting Rs 50 crore worldwide.

In his Facebook story, Raj wrote that the whole purpose of 777 Charlie was to better the life of a stray dog. “We wanting to own a Labrador after watching the movie, strains the breed… I beg you please stop this. Love doesn’t have a breed. Let’s love and let’s own an indie," he said. He further wrote, “from the proud father of 8 indies.’’

Many agreed with this opinion of Raj. When you love a dog, you don’t love its breed. The whole idea behind the story of Raj was to adopt don’t shop. He said that after the movie 777 Charlie, the demand for the breed Labrador has increased and it can lead to illegal breeding of the animal.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie depicts the emotional and yet inseparable bond of a dog with its owner. It portrays the beauty of the relationship and the priceless love of an animal. In the movie, the Labrador, named Charlie, changed the life of the protagonist. The movie left the audience emotional to the core.

