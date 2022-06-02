Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Watch Iconic Songs of the Evergreen Actor

RAJ KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: No discussion about stalwarts of Indian cinema can ever be complete without the mention of the legendary Raj Kapoor who not only changed the face of Indian cinema but took it absolute new heights. While most of us did not have the privilege of growing up in the era when Indian cinema’s biggest ‘Showman’ was churning out classics that will be cherished for time immemorial, his line of work is still available `out there for the younger generation to know him better. Raj Kapoor passed away on June 2, 1988. Let us revisit the showman through some of the most iconic songs picturized on him.

Pyaar hua Iqraar hua (Shree 420)

This song is undeniably a landmark in Raj Kapoor’s career. Who can forget Raj Kapoor and Nargis gazing into each other’s eyes, huddled under an umbrella, escaping the rain? This timeless melody had Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar singing to a tune composed by Shankar–Jaikishan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXLzfldeDcM

Kisi ki muskurahaton pe ho nisar (Anari)

Who better to tell us about what life is all about and how to live it than the showman Raj Kapoor himself? Considered one of the best songs with philosophical depth, the song clarifies the goal of life: selfless service with a big heart. With beautiful lyrics from Shailendra, the song has music by Shankar-Jaikishen and is sung by Mukesh.

Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi (Chori Chori)

Another Raj Kapoor and Nargis starrer, this is regarded as one of the most romantic songs out there. The duo of Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar return with their magic for another Shankar Jaikishen composed tune.

Ae Bhai Zara Dekh ke chalo (Mera Naam Joker)

This is a light hearted song from the cult classic Mera Naam Joker, showcasing histrionics of members of a circus. Music is by Shankar-Jaikishen and the song is sung by Manna Dey.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_dI4mXlxNg

Jeena Yahan Marna Yaha (Mera Naam Joker)

This song is in stark contrast to the above listed song with a darker take on the life of a Joker. The entire scene is centred around how a Joker must continue making the world laugh even when his heart is bleeding from inside. The evergreen song was sung by Mukesh.

Dost Dost Na Raha (Sangam)

This song is till date, still the ultimate anthem for jilted love and fractured friendship, sung by Mukesh with music by Shankar Jaikishen.

Mera Joota hai Japani (Shree 420)

Due to its patriotic themes, the song was widely embraced in its time as a representation of the newly sovereign nation of India as the movie was released just a few years after India became a republic. Mukesh sang this still popular song with music by Shankar jaikishen.

Ek din bik jayega (Dharam Karam)

Another song high on emotions based on a famous sonnet by William Shakespeare.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujPM19UI2IY

This one featured music by RD Burman and was sung by Mukesh.

