Raj Kundra Arrives at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash Wearing Unique Headgear, Watch Video

On Wednesday night, several Bollywood celebrities were busy at the pre-Diwali birthday bashes of Kriti Sanon and producer Ramesh Taurani. The actors amped up their fashion games and arrived at the parties looking stunning in their ethnic wear. However, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra stole the spotlight for his unique headgear. The businessman was embroiled in controversy last year when he was arrested regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. After his bail, he has been covering his face every time he steps out in public.

His unique costumes have always piqued the interest of netizens. During Ramesh Taurani’s party, Raj once again came covering his face, this time in a sleek headgear. Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, was freely interacting with the media. They were, however, not clicked together.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Raj Kundra broke his silence for the first time after the controversy. Since the controversy, Kundra was always spotted with a face covering in public. Now, while responding to some trolls, Kundra has revealed why he dons it. He also responded to accusation that he is famous because of his wife.

One Twitter user lashed out at Raj with the tweet, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha (Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife)." Tackling him, Kundra responded to him with a sarcastic comeback, “Infamous bhi. #trollers".

Earlier this week, Raj Kundra had taken to his Twitter handle to make a number of tweets addressing the trolls. He had said, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me." In a different post, he had also added, “‘Most’ News channels have become entertainment channels, who needs saas bahu shows. News today is all about drama drama drama. The masked man is a byproduct of todays media!"

