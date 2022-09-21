Raj Kundra Asks Trolls to 'Shut Up If You Don't Know the Whole Story'

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has broken his silence for the very first time about his arrest regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. The business tycoon was booked by the Mumbai Police last year for his alleged involvement. The controversy led to charged reactions by the netizens. Responding to all the trolling, Raj Kunda in his cryptic post states that the truth will be out soon.

On Wednesday, Kundra took to his Twitter handle to write a fiery tweet slamming those who have been trolling him. He wrote, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger 🙏 #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers. If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!" The businessman also attached a picture of himself with the post where he can be seen wearing a hoodie, shades and a black-colored mask.

In July 2021, Mumbai Police made their arrest of Kundra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Following this, he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate’s court.

In one of his earlier social media posts, Kundra had issued an official statement where he deemed the charges against him as a witch-hunt and a bogus ‘media trial’. He had said, “The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture."

At the time of the arrest, Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty had also urged the fans to respect their privacy. In a note written on Instagram, Shilpa had stated, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

Last month, Kundra had filed an application before the court seeking discharge in the alleged porn racket case.The 46-year-old had filed the application through advocate Prashant Patil in which it is said that the first chargesheet filed by police had no evidence against him.

