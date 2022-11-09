Raj Kundra Blasts Sherlyn Chopra for Making 'Filth' Content, Calls Her ‘Menace’ to Society

Business tycoon Raj Kundra has called model and actor Sherlyn Chopra a ‘menace’ to society. Responding to a tweet, claiming that Sherlyn continues to produce adult content, Kundra alleged that many links to her adult content might pop up with just a click of a search on google. He added that Maharashtra Cyber cell is aware of the date and time stamps that expose her explicit contents.

In a subsequent tweet, Raj Kundra alleged that Sherlyn Chopra produces ‘filth’ on her streaming site. He added how Chopra had been misleading people by talking about ‘vulgarity’ and ‘women rights’ while contradicting herself by creating adult content. He wrote that it is only a matter of time before she will be arrested by the cyber cell.

“This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X-rate content on only fans that she has monetized? She is talking about vulgarity and women's rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon… a matter of time! She is a menace 2 society,” he tweeted.

Last year, Raj Kundra was arrested and investigated for his connection to apps that produced pornographic content. The businessman defended himself claiming that the alleged content was not pornographic in nature, rather it was simply ‘adult videos.’ Sherlyn was called for recording her statement in the case. During an interaction with ETimes, Chopra revealed the details of her recorded statement with the property cell and claimed that she was asked about her agreement and terms of the contract with the adult film racket.

In October 2021, Sherlyn Chopra filed a lawsuit against Raj Kundra and his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, for mental harassment and fraud.

The model claimed that she only wants justice for all the women and artists who have been a victim and fallen prey to the pornography racket allegedly run by Kundra. Post this, she was served with an Rs. 50 crore defamation notice by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, who also demanded a public apology from her.

