Raj Kundra Completely Covers His Face With Hoodie As He Arrives at Theatre, Gets Trolled

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra went incognito as he stepped out to watch a movie with his family in Mumbai on Monday. A video of Raj Kundra arriving at a movie theatre with his face fully covered in a jacket has gone viral on social media.

Raj Kundra was joined by his sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, who arrived separately. In the video, we can see Raj Kundra wearing a black jacket with a hoodie attached. He paired it with blue denim. His jacket was completely zipped in such a way that his entire face was covered. The businessman walked out of his car in full swag and he could also be seen wearing black sunglasses over his covered face.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens began trolling Raj Kundra. One user wrote, “When ‘muh dikhaane layak nhi bacha’ turns into an outfit." Another wrote, “For a minute I thought it was Ranveer Singh, only he dresses like that."

Last year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a difficult time after the businessman was detained in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. Raj was held in police custody for quite some time and has been maintaining a low profile since his release from jail. Shilpa and Raj recently made headlines when they were spotted hand-in-hand at her sister Shamita Shetty’s birthday party.

Raj was arrested in connection to producing pornographic content and distributing and publishing them on various sites. However, in December, the businessman issued a statement on social media claiming there was no evidence of him “ever" being involved in the production and distribution of porn content. Shilpa had also requested everyone to respect her privacy during her difficult time.

