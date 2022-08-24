Raj Kundra Files For Discharge In Alleged Pornography Case; Deets Inside

Businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has filed for discharge in the alleged pornography case for which he was arrested in July last year. Reportedly, Kundra has sought a plea regarding the same before the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court. He has claimed that he does not have any direct or indirect financial link with the sale of the alleged pornographic material.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was named as one of the key accused in the pornography case and was also arrested in July last year. He stayed in jail for two months but was later granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions court. Back then, the court argued that since the trial is going to run for a long time, it will be unfair to keep the accused locked for so long. Not just this, but the court also added since Kundra’s laptops and mobile phones of Viaan Industries are in the custody, he really cannot tamper evidence.

Later, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra called his arrest a ‘witch hunt’. “I have never been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt," he said.

Earlier this year, during the trailer launch of her movie Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty was also asked about the controversy when she indirectly dismissed the question and mentioned that she was there to ‘celebrate a new beginning’. “I think we are here to celebrate a new beginning. For now, let’s talk about my director Sabbir (Khan) and actors who have worked really hard on the movie — Abhimanyu and Shirley. This is not about me or my life. So, if it was pertinent to the movie, I would have answered that question," Shilpa had said as quoted by The Indian Express.

