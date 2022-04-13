Raj Kundra Hides Face Behind Massive Mask, Glasses At Airport; Netizens Troll 'Squid Game Lite'

Raj Kundra was spotted making his way out of the airport on Tuesday night when his choice of outfit and face gear caught everyone’s attention. Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband, who made headlines last year for his arrest in a pornography-related case, has been maintaining his distance from the paparazzi since his bail. So much so that he has been coming up with different ways to keep his face covered when the cameras are around.

On Tuesday, Raj was seen taking things a notch higher when he opted to wear a Bane-like mask along with a pair of shades, resembling the skiing glasses, for his outing. He was seen wearing a red hoodie along with a pair of white pants. The sight prompted several troll comments. Netizens took to the comments section of Raj’s video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and compared his look with the likes of Star Wars, Squid Game and more.

“Squid Game lite," a comment read. “Star Wars returns……haha," added another. “Inko kya hogaya…squid game ka assar hogaya lagta (What happened to him? Seems like the impact of Squid Game)," a third comment read. “Bane’s 99th copy!!" read another comment, referring to the DC Comics character.

Last July, Raj was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case of a pornographic film. The case rocked the country. Raj was kept under custody until September. He was then released on bail. Since his bail, Raj has stayed away from the limelight. He made his first joint appearance with Shilpa in November. They were seen visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Photos of the couple walking out of the temple holding hands went viral. Raj has thereafter made a few appearances but hasn’t stayed clear from interacting with the media.

