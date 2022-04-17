Raj Kundra Hides Face in Yet Another Marvel Costume, Inspired by Black Panther This Time; See Pics

After the infamous pornography film making case, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra has disappeared from social media. He also makes it a point to avoid the public. But, when it becomes absolutely necessary, the businessman hides himself under a mask covering his entire face. Time and again, we have seen him wearing something unique. Today, as he and wife Shilpa Shetty went for Easter lunch in Mumbai, he chose to hide his face once again.

As Shilpa and Raj stepped out for their Easter lunch today, the businessman was seen covering his entire face like always. But it was his hoodie that attracted attention. It looked straight out of the sets of Black Panther. Check out his picture here:

Advertisement

But it was actress Shilpa Shetty who looked uber chic as she stepped out with Raj. She opted for the classic white shirt over denim look, but instead of jeans she wore short skirt. She completed the look with a red sling bag. Check out her picture here:

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Raj’s outfit has reminded us of something. He was once spotted at the airport wearing red hoodie, giant size glasses and bane like mask. It reminded people of Squid Games and many users commented on his video writing, ‘Squid Game Lite’, ‘Star Wars returns’ and ‘Bane’s 99th copy!!’ Someone even said, “Inko kya hogaya…squid game ka assar hogaya lagta (What happened to him? Seems like the impact of Squid Game)."

Another time, when he was spotted at the airport with Shilpa and kids Viaan and Shamisha, he dressed in oversized clothes that made him resemble Kanye West.

Recently, Shilpa was spotted with her daughter Shamisha. When she was entering the car, a guy tried to click a selfie with them by standing in front of their door, prmting the actress to ask, ‘Kya kar rahe ho?’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.