Raj Kundra Hides Face Yet Again At The Airport With Shilpa Shetty, Fan Asks 'Kanye Is That You?'

For the last few days, the pas had captured Raj Kundra making public appearances after the infamous case. However, the businessman, who is also actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, has refrained from showing his face on all occasions and had hit under a mask. Today, as he was spotted at the airport with his wife and his son Viaan and daughter Shamisha, the situation was no different.

Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of the Kundra family heading to the airport. It was Raj who walked first. He was holding son Viaan’s hand as he hurriedly went past the paps. He was again wearing a black hoodie and had his face covered with a black mask. He also hid his eyes behind his shades. However, actress Shilpa Shetty stopped to pose for the paps and flashed her smile for the cameras. She wore and pink and white tie-n-die co-ord and was twinning with daughter Shamisha. Watch the video here:

The comments section was filled with netizens asking why he is hiding his face! One user wrote, “Itna kya cover karna jab sabko pata hi hai kya kiya hai apne or Shilpa ji k sath kon ja raha hai… (Why cover when everyone knows what you have done and who will be present with Shilpa Shetty)." Many compared him to Kanye West. One person commented, “Kanye West vibes" while another wrote, “Kanye, is that you?" Others referred to his recent controversy and wrote comments like ‘Galat kaam kiya hai tabhi muh chupaya ghum raha hai sasta spiderman( He’s done wrong and that’s why he is hinding his face like a sasta Spiderman)’ and ‘ Muh dikhaane layak nai (he can’t show his face anymore)’.

Raj Kundra was embroiled in a case last year, after he was accused of making pornographic films. He was kept in custody for months before his name could be cleared. Many stars like Sherlyn Chopra had also given statement against the businessman.

