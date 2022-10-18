Raj Kundra Says He's Been Covering His Face in Public Because He Doesn't Wish to Give Media Access to Him

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, recently broke his silence for the very first time about his arrest regarding the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. The business tycoon was booked by the Mumbai Police last year for his alleged involvement.

Since the controversy, Kundra was always spotted with a face covering in public. Now, while responding to some trolls, Kundra has revealed why he dons it. He also responded to accusation that he is famous because of his wife.

One Twitter user lashed out at Raj with the tweet, “Tujhe koi janta hi nhi to kya troll karenge wo, tu wife ki wajah se famous ho gya tha (Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife)." Tackling him, Kundra responded to him with a sarcastic comeback, “Infamous bhi. #trollers".

Meanwhile, another individual snarkily asked the businessman not to hide under a garb and instead face the music. To this, Kundra tweeted back, “I don’t hide my face from the public, I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through."

Earlier this week, Raj Kundra had taken to his Twitter handle to make a number of tweets addressing the trolls. He had said, “Trolls, where are you all slowly vanishing, please don’t leave me." In a different post, he had also added, “‘Most’ News channels have become entertainment channels, who needs saas bahu shows. News today is all about drama drama drama. The masked man is a byproduct of todays media!"

In July 2021, Mumbai Police made their arrest of Kundra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Following this, he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate’s court.

In one of his earlier social media posts, Kundra had issued an official statement where he deemed the charges against him as a witch-hunt and a bogus ‘media trial’. He had said, “The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture."

Raj Kundra was ranked as the 198th richest British Asian by Success in 2013.

