Raj Thackeray Announces Biographical Film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Life

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is all set to venture into Marathi cinema as a producer. In a recent interaction with actor Subodh Bhave, the politician revealed that he will produce a biographical film on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He even said that he will make the film in two or three parts. However, Thackeray didn’t divulge other details about the film.

This announcement has spread a wave of happiness among MNS followers and admirers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Not so long ago, Raj Thackeray left the audience in a frenzy when he lent his voice to the teaser of Har Har Mahadev, directed by Abhijit Deshpande. Sharing his experience, Raj Thackeray said, “Abhijit and I had differences and arguments as well. Abhijit guided me in the Marathi version but in Hindi, he let me play the role."

The official teaser of the upcoming movie opens with a full moon night with darkness all around. A silhouette of a few warriors with their swords, seated on horses, then appears on the screen. The graphical video was complemented by the thunderous voiceover by Raj Thackeray. The teaser of Har Har Mahadev was enough to give fans goosebumps, who were all praises for Raj Thackeray’s voice and the background score.

Har Har Mahadev is slated to release on October 25. The ensemble cast of the film includes Subodh Bhave, Milind Shinde, Sharad Ponkshe, Sharad Kelkar, Mohan Joshi and Himanshu Jha The much-anticipated Marathi film is based on the life of Baji Prabhu Deshpande and his 300 soldiers.

Har Har Mahadev’s director, Abhijit Deshpande, is best known for his television series Criminal Justice. The series featured Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Jagat Rawat, Hansa Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Madhurnima Roy in the lead roles. The thriller series premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on April 5, 2019.

