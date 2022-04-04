Raj Thackeray Appeals To Maharashtra To Vote For Demolition Crew From India’s Got Talent

India’s Got Talent on Sony Entertainment Television often hits headlines for showcasing some incredible talent. In a very short period, the reality show has carved a special place for itself in the hearts and minds of the viewers.

However, this time, the show has come under the spotlight for a different reason. MNS president Raj Thackeray has tweeted about the contestants on the show. Not just that, he has also implored the people of Maharashtra to vote for his favourite, the Demolition Crew dance group.

The group’s fan base is growing exponentially. On the occasion of Gudi Padva, Demolition Crew recently met MNS president Raj Thackeray at Shivtirth. Raj Thackeray was highly impressed with the group and tweeted in favour of them, posting a photo with them and appealing to the people of Maharashtra to vote for them.

In his tweet, Raj Thackeray said, “Met the members of the dance group Demolition Crew from India’s Got Talent on Sony channel and had a chat with them. These children, who came from ordinary houses in Ambernath, Badlapur, have come forward with great difficulty and struggle. Also, these children are born to dance, they dance so well. The demolition crew group must reach the final of the dance show and win." He also appealed to the voters to vote for the group.

Recently, the group performed a special dance on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on India’s Got Talent. On the show, Demolition Crew dedicated an act to Dabbewala, the lifeline of Mumbai.

