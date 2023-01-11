Raj Thackeray’s Wife Sharmila Thackeray Lauds Genelia D’Souza For Ved

Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have delivered power-packed performances in their recent Marathi romantic drama Ved. Besides acting, Riteish donned the director’s hat for the first time for Ved, which has been produced by Genelia. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, which was attended by Sharmila Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. On the occasion, Sharmila showered heaps of praise on Ved and even lauded Genelia for her commendable work.

Sharmila Thackeray shared that she was super-impressed by Ved. The MNS founder’s wife further praised Genelia’s youthfulness, stating that the actress is ageing backwards. She also added that it was hard to believe that Genelia is married for ten years and is a mother of two kids by looking at her in Ved.

Advertisement

Dropping plaudits on Genelia, Sharmila highlighted that the mother-of-two is a very good actress. Before Ved, the Bollywood beauty had also appeared in one song in Lai Bhaari, and she completely aced the dance moves. “She is very beautiful. And her smile is also very beautiful," said Sharmila.

Raj Thackeray’s wife revealed that she had been urging both Riteish and Genelia for a year to return to films. “We always meet. I have been telling both of them since the last year that they should come back. I always told her (Genelia) not to leave. Now we have got a good actress on screen again," concluded Sharmila.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh also nodded in agreement with Sharmila and acknowledged that Genelia has indeed surpassed all expectations in Ved. Released on December 30, Ved has been witnessing an impressive run at the box office. The movie revolves around a couple who faces financial hardships in their life and gets embroiled in extra-marital affairs, brewing trouble in their marriage. Besides Genelia and Riteish, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also made a cameo appearance in the Marathi film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here