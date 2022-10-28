Raja Delux: Prabhas Wraps Up The First Shoot Schedule

Prabhas hasn’t had a blockbuster release since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened to theatres back in 2017. His subsequent films Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2022) didn’t quite impress critics and audiences and received majorly mixed reviews from viewers. Now, Prabhas has pinned his hopes on filmmaker Maruthi’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Raja Delux.

According to the latest reports, the shooting of the film’s first schedule has been completed. In the first three days of this schedule, Maruthi reportedly completed filming all the scenes starring Prabhas. In the remaining days of the schedule, scenes that featured actors Riddhi Kumar, Viva Harsha and others were wrapped up.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Touted as a horror comedy, Raja Delux is produced by People Media Factory. Alongside Prahas, Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the lead roles in the much-talked-about film. It was previously reported that actresses Sreeleela and Mehreen Pirzada were also on board for Raja Delux. However, no official announcement was made regarding the same by the makers.

Apart from the cast, the characters played by Prabhas in Raja Delux have also piqued audiences’ interest in the Telugu film. He will reportedly play the dual roles of grandfather and grandson in this film.

Besides Raja Delux, Prabhas is pumped up for the release of his highly anticipated film Adipurush. The mythological drama is slated to release on January 12, 2023. Even before its release, Adipurush courted a lot of criticism for its poor animation and graphics.

The teaser of this Prabhas-starrer was unveiled by the makers on October 2. It was lambasted by a major section of viewers. Director Om Raut was also disheartened by the feedback and expressed the same in an interview with a news portal. Om said that he felt dejected by the criticism, but it is something beyond his control.

Read all the Latest Movies News here