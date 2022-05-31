Raja Kumari On Madhuri Dixit: 'I'm Her No.1 Fan, She Has Always Believed in Me' | Exclusive

Raja Kumari had her first independent release this month with Made In India. Inspired by the song with the same title sung by Alisha Chinai, Raja Kumari gave it her own twist and just took it notches up. And if Chinai’s original version had Milind Soman making our hearts flutter with his chiselled physique (which was sensuous enough to make those who were kids then revisit the video now, just to catch his glimpse), we have Madhuri Dixit in Raja Kumari’s version lighting up the screen. In an exclusive interview with us, Raja Kumari opened up about collaborating with Madhuri, about why the song is special and her keenness to be a part of Bollywood - not just as a singer but also to appear in the songs. She also teased about a collaboration with Rana Daggubati.

When asked about how she got Madhuri Dixit on board for Made In India, Raja Kumari replied, “It’s destiny." She added, “You know, I have been working with Madhuri for the past seven years. She made an English language album, whose first song was ‘Tu Hai Mera’ (that released on Madhuri’s birthday). And we wrote that together as a love song to her fans. And I think Madhuri knows if she’s talking to her fans, I’m her number one fan. I always am the self-proclaimed number one fan. I know there are bigger Madhuri fans, like people who know all the trivia, but just who she is to me and how much she’s influenced me… I just love her above all else."

Advertisement

Raja Kumari added that she could not think of anyone else to be a part of her first independent song than Madhuri Dixit. She revealed, “When I was thinking about how to really portray a strong woman, Madhuri was the only one that came to mind. So I just went over with that treatment. I showed her that was directing it. And I know she trusts that I would never let her look crazy. We have built a lot of trust with each other, (so much) that I know the vision she has for herself. She’s always believed in me. So, it was the perfect time to collect on a godly favour. I have a favour with the queen so I asked her and she actually blessed the whole hip hop scene. The fact that she came in my video is ultimate."

Advertisement

The song in itself is special to Raja Kumari, as it is her first independent release. “Honestly, I feel liberated - it’s my first independent release. And, you know for me, it just means a lot. I was involved from beginning to end- with thinking about making the sample, being there for the production, writing the treatment, directing it and putting it out with my own label- so that makes it feel so much more special than the other ones. And I’m just like loving the way people are getting to revisit their favorite song and a lot of people are so excited. You know, when Madhuri came in, most people were just so excited to see her in that kind of the part, so it was lot of fun and I’m really happy," the Grammy nominated singer quipped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raja Kumari has also sung a few Bollywood songs, including Wakhra Swag from Judgementall Hai Kyaa, and the rap part of Zero’s Husn Parcham. She wants to be more involved with Bollywood. “Whenever I’m involved in Bollywood, it always comes in the craziest ways it’s like Shahrukh has to call me himself (laughs). I get these random experiences and I’m just waiting for the next one. I love being part of Bollywood, being part of one of the biggest movie empires in the world."

Advertisement

She also expressed her keenness to appear in Bollywood songs and added, “(Given) how much influence it has, I hope maybe I can have more involvement- maybe it’s playback or maybe I can appear in the song. My music videos are basically Bollywood songs. So if anybody wants to take the leap and have the voice and me (appearing in the song), I would be so excited about that. We will have the item number energy."

She is also just as keen to playback in Telugu, which is her mother tongue. “Last year, I’ve developed some really close relationships with a lot of (people from the) Telugu industry. They’ve opened their arms and welcomed me, because that’s where I come from," Raja Kumari revealed.

In fact, she teased a collaboration with Rana Daggubati. She revealed, “And, there’s definitely gonna be a lot of projects I’ve been working closely with Rana Daggubati and, you know, we have a lot of things coming. I would love, love, love, love to be part of the Tollywood industry. I think my mom would have more bragging rights. Like right now we’ve given her Madhuri so she’s like good for right now. But, she needs the next one. So I gotta get her a Telugu song."

Raja Kumari also her EP on the 13th of May. Called HBIC (Head B**** In Charge), Raja Kumari celebrates women through it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.