Raja Rani 2 Actor Alya Manasa's Adorable Photo With Her Daughter Goes Viral

Popular Tamil TV actor Alya Manasa’s recent photo with her daughter has gone viral on social media. Alya shared on her Instagram handle a picture wherein she and her daughter were splashing water in a swimming pool. “2 more days to go for Aila birthday #excited," Alya wrote in the caption of the photo. The photo has garnered 80,000 likes on Instagram.

For the unversed, Alya Manasa is expecting her second child. Raja Rani’s lead pair Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa are a couple in real life too. The couple rose to fame, thanks to their on-screen chemistry and performance in Raja Rani. In October last year, Sanjeev announced that Alya was expecting their second child. Sanjeev also said that he intended to celebrate their first child, Aila’s birthday, and Alya’s baby shower together.

Sanjeev and Alya first met on the sets of Raja Rani and fell in love with each other. Sanjeev and Alya tied the knot on November 16, 2019. Raja Rani continued until October 2019. Raja Rani 2 started in October 2020.

Raja Rani 2 featured Sidhu Sid and Alya in the lead roles. However, the show has not been able to beat the TRP of the first season. Although the sequel was not well received initially, it has now gained momentum with some exciting twists and turns.

Meanwhile, rumour is rife that Alaya Manasa will quit the show Raja Rani 2 and Riya will replace her.

Alya Manasa plays the role of Sandhya, who is an IAS aspirant and was rejected by her husband’s family because she was a graduate. Since the series’s premiere in October 2020, she has been playing the role.

However, it’s been stated that her substitution is only temporary, as Alya has a large fan base as Sandhya and is likely to return to the show shortly after the birth of her second child.

