Raja Rani 2: Actor Riya To Replace Alya Manasa As Sandhya In Upcoming Episodes

Popular Tamil TV pair Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa, who turned real-life couple too, are all set to welcome their second child. With their on-screen chemistry and performance in Raja Rani, the couple is widely adored among the audience. In the second season of Raja Rani, Sidhu Sid was introduced as the male lead, as Sanjeev took a break from his acting career, while Alya continued to essay the female lead in the sequel. Though Raja Rani 2 has not been able to beat the figures and the chemistry of the first season, it has gained some momentum following some exciting twists and turns.

With Alya being pregnant for the second time, the rumour was rife that the actor might quit the show. Now that the actor is nearing her due date, it is important for her to stay back at home and take proper rest. Hence, according to a Tamil entertainment portal, Tamil Serial Express, actor Riya is all set to replace Alya as Sandhya in Raja Rani 2.

Alya has smitten the audience with her performance in the daily soap, and Riya indeed has a huge task, to live up to the expectations of the viewers. While people are excited to watch the newness Riya will add to Sandhya’s character in Raja Rani 2, they want Alya to come back soon post her delivery.

Last year, in October, during an Instagram Live, Sanjeev revealed that Alya was pregnant with their second baby. The news came as a pleasant surprise for the fans, who showered the couple with good wishes and blessings.

Sanjeev and Alya, who tied the knot on November 16, 2019, after working together in daily soap Raja Rani, were blessed with a baby girl in March 2020. The baby girl was named Aila Syed.

