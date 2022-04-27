Raja Rani 2 Fame Riya Vishwanathan Posts Her Workout Video, Fans Awestruck

Actors are often required to be in top physical shape and as such, working out, either at a gym or at home has become common among celebrities. They often give a glimpse of their workout routine to their fans and let them go gaga over it. It is often also a big inspiration to their fans as far as fitness goals are concerned as the actors normally have a big fan following.

The latest to join the trend is Raja Rani Season 2 actor Riya Viswanathan. The Tamil TV actor shared a power-packed video from her social media handle wherein we can see her working out multiple muscle groups like chest, shoulders, back and legs.

Advertisement

In the video that Riya posted, she can be seen starting by performing the inclined bench press for the chest, followed by the shoulder press and the lateral raises for the shoulders. She then trains her back with cable rows and ends the video with a good leg workout performing kettlebell squats as well as performing a horse stance against the wall with additional weight plates on her knees for increased resistance. The video is inspirational and was posted on Sunday and so must have been a really strong motivation to tackle the Monday blues.

Raja Rani 2, which airs on Star Vijay, has become one of the most popular Tamil TV soaps. The show has Riya playing the role of Sandhya, a character that was earlier played by Alya Manasa. However, Alya got pregnant while filming the second season of the show and quit the show. The makers, then, roped in Riya Viswanathan for the role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.