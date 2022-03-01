Raja Rani 2 Fame Sidhu Sid is Now a Proud Owner of This Luxury Car. Check Photo

Sidhu Sid, who plays the protagonist, on the popular TV show Raja Rani 2 became a proud owner of a brand-new luxurious car. The actor has welcomed home top model of MG car worth Rs. 23 lakh. Elated to share the news with friends and family, Sidhu’s wife and actor Shreya Anchan Sidhu posted a photo in which the couple posed in front of the swanky new vehicle. Sharing the photo, Shreya wrote, “Welcome Home #beast"

Sidhu’s industry friends, including Alia Mansa’s husband, popular serial actor Sanjeev Karthik and actor Saitra Reddy, congratulated Sidhu and Shreya for the car. Earlier, on the eve of Shreya’s first birthday after their marriage, Sidhu gifted a car to his wife Shreya.

The plotline of Raja Rani 2 is different from season 1 of the show. The second season revolves around Sandhya (played by Alya Manasa), who wants to become an IPS officer. Saravanan (played by Sidhu Sid), is a confectioner and less educated than Sandhya.

Saravanan’s mother wants a homely and less educated daughter-in-law who can take care of the house. In a major twist, Sandhya gets married to Saravanan. Whether Sandhya gets Saravanan’s support in pursuing her dreams or not forms the plot of this story.

In the second instalment, the lead pair of Sidhu Sid and Alya Manasa has been quite successful in entertaining the audience.

Speaking of Shreya and Sidhu, the couple met on the sets of a TV show in 2018, and from there the journey started. While they were on the show, the couple fell in love and got married last year. Besides being great actors, the couple also runs a YouTube channel.

