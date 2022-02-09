Raja Rani 2 Update: Who is Behind Sivagami's Arrest? We Might Know

Raja Rani 2 headlined by Alya Manasa and Sidhu Sid is one of the top-rated daily soaps. Vijay TV, the channel airing the show, shared a promo video for Tuesday’s episode. The promo has been doing rounds on the internet and reveals who is behind Sivagami’s arrest.

A police officer points out that Archana was the reason. The entire family is outraged; Saravanan in particular is furious. Archana unravels further myths while inquiring about this.

Take a look:

Her mother is still fighting for her life. Witnessing all this, Senthil is Panicking. At one point, Sivagami asks Senthil, “Swear on Sami that everything your aunt says is true." Unable to swear, Senthil stammered, “We just went around the town lying!" Admitting that, he apologises for the mistake.

Senthil is then questioned about Sivagami’s arrest and the fact that it was Archana is also refuted. Senthil argues that he does not know about this. Saravanan’s father, who does not believe it, beats Senthil. Even then Senthil says “he knows nothing" and Saravanan hits Senthil. The promo ends when Saravanan raises his hand to hit Archana with a camphor plate.

The family drama is a Tamil remake of the popular Hindi TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which aired from August 2011 to September 2016. The storyline of the show is all about how a sweet shop vendor supports his wife who is an IPS aspirant. Raja Rani 2 has always topped the TRP list.

Besides Alya Manasa and Sidhu Sid in the lead, Raja Rani 2 features Sreenidhi Sudharshan, Praveena Lalithabhai, and many others in pivotal roles. The serial is being directed by popular TV director Praveen Bennett.

