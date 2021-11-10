Raja Rani Fame Alya Manasa Earns More Than Show's Male Lead: Report

Popular romantic Tamil drama Raja Rani 2 fame Alya Manasa, who plays the role of Semba, has now become a household name. There’s been a lot of talk recently about the remuneration she is receiving owing to her popularity and a huge fanbase among the Tamil masses.

According to media reports, Alya takes home Rs 13,000 remuneration per day to play the female lead in the romantic drama. Her co-actor Sidhu Sid is said to have a daily remuneration of Rs 10,000. And, the other cast of the show is paid less than them.

Manasa made her Telugu TV debut with Raja Rani. She began her career as a model at the age of 17 and has also worked as R.J.

She excels in dance and has also worked as an instructor in the same field. From time to time, Manasa shares her dance videos on her social media handles, something netizens love. Before her role in the Raja Rani series, Alya was a contestant on the dance competition TV show Maanada Mayilada.

Alya Manasa fell in love with Sanjeev Karthik, who played the male lead role in Raja Rani. Their love story is said to have begun in the initial days of the show. They both later tied the wedding knot in 2019 after being in love for two years.

The couple in March 2020 was blessed with daughter Aila. During the pregnancy, Alya had taken a break from acting in the show. She came back again a year after the baby was born and is currently starring in the Raja Rani-2. The second season received the same response and support as the first season.

