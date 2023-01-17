Rajamouli Once Trolled Karan Johar for Asking RRR Hindi Rights, Said 'You Made Hundreds of Crores With Baahubali...'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made India proud by winning various international prestigious awards. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was recently honoured with the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Film. While its popular track Naatu Naatu was declared the Best Song at the ceremony after the Golden Globe win.

Amid the massive celebration, a viral video from an old promotional event of RRR is going viral on social media where Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar spoke about being “upset" with Rajamouli. Karan was the presenter of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. However, Rajamouli selected Pen Studios’ Jayantilal Gada as the Hindi presenter for RRR.

At the event, Karan had asked Rajamouli why he was not given the Hindi rights to RRR like his Baahubali franchise. To this, Rajamouli had replied, “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as director I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi."

Rajamouli further said, “Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house." He continued, “You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills."

RRR, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, tells the story of a fearless warrior who comes face to face with a steely cop serving British forces in an epic saga set in pre-independent India.

Its song Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

