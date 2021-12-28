Rajamouli's RRR Set to Hit Theatres on January 7; Makers Confirm via Twitter

Upcoming Telugu film RRR is SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus and there’s been a lot of buzz around the film. There have been several promotional events going on for the movie and the excitement around it is palpable. The film was originally scheduled to be released on July 30, 2020. However, owing to Covid-19 pandemic the release had to be delayed multiple times. There were also recent rumours about postponement of its release due to the threat of the new Omicron variant.

Clearing all speculations around the release of this star studded movie the makers have now confirmed that the film will be released on January 7 next year.

The makers of the film announced that date sharing a poster of the film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The poster showed the two stars with the caption, “Ram & Bheem. RRR on Jan 7th." This clearly shows that RRR will not face any delay to get a theatrical release now.

The Maharashtra government recently announced only 50 percent occupancy at cinemas and also imposed night curfew. As a result, the films set for pan-India release are expected to struggle in the Maharashtra circuit.

RRR is set in the pre-independence era and is inspired by real freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The events shown in the film, on the other hand, are purely fictitious, according to the makers of the film. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing pivotal roles in the movie. A pre-release event was held on December 27 in Chennai. Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan and film producer turned politician Udhaynidhi Stalin attended the event.

