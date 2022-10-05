Rajan Shahi Says Streaming Anupamaa, YRKKH For All 7 Days A Week Is 'Challenge, Not Burden' | Exclusive

In a major development, Star Plus recently started streaming all of its daily soaps for all seven days a week. This means that fans will also get to watch their favourite television shows including Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) on all days. However, does this add pressure on the makers, cast and crew members?

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Anupama and YRKKH producer Rajan Shahi talked about the same and shared how it is not something new for him. He recalled how he also ran Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai (2007) and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai simultaneously for three months on all seven days of a week in the past.

“We have always tried to re-invent ourselves and to do new shows. This is not new for us. I wouldn’t remember the year but we have done one hour of Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai for one month, seven times a week. This was just before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was launched. We did Bidaai one-hour episodes for all seven days a week," he told us.

“Later, we also did both, YRKKH and Bidaai all seven days of a week for around three months. Both the show were on the top of the (TRP) charts. They were number one and number two shows," Shahi added.

Rajan Shahi further explained how one always has to be on his toes in order to work for television and bring new or entertaining content to the audience. Rather than taking the new update as a burden, Rajan Shahi mentioned that he considers it a challenge. “So this is something, which is not new for us. I feel television is a medium that keeps you always on your toes. You always reinvent yourself to give new content to the audience. The idea is to give them good shows. I find it more challenging and interesting rather than taking it as a burden," the producer said.

“I consider this as an opportunity to provide fresh entertainment to the audience," he added.

On being asked if the cast of his top shows was hesitant towards the update since it might add work pressure on them, Rajan explained that they work in proper shifts and therefore nobody is working 24*7. He went on to say that ‘nobody sleeps but works in television’ is a myth and added that they write their scripts in such a way that nobody feels burdened.

“We work in a discipline. These decisions are not taken on whims and fancies. A lot of homework including strategising, how do we not compromise on our quality and smooth functioning, is done before we finalise a decision. It is not an industry where everyone works 24*7. There are batches that work. There is a huge myth which has been created that ‘Oh in TV, everyone is not sleeping but working’. It is a myth. But this depends upon the company, the production house and the channel. Our ethics, discipline, and the way in which we work including the working hours is extremely transparent and smooth. We design scripts in such a way that no big load comes on one person. Anyway, we do not work beyond stipulated hours which are defined in television," the founder of Director’s Kut Productions said.

