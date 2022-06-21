Rajasekhar To Play This Crucial Character In Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK108

Fresh off from the success of Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be teaming up with director Anil Ravipudi for his 108th film. Latest reports say that he will be sharing the screen space with actor Rajasekhar in the film. Rajasekhar’s role in this film is said to be very crucial and the director has planned some scenes, especially just for the actor.

Credible sources say that Anil Ravipudi is preparing the story so that the screen combination of the two —Nandamuri and Rajasekhar — can be highlighted. Meanwhile, Pelli Sandadi fame Sri Leela Balakrishna also stars in the film. The update has already piqued the interest of the actors’ fans.

The untitled project marks Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi’s first venture together. The upcoming project will be co-produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The production house is known for delivering hit films like Majili and Tuck Jagadish.

Pushpa music director Devi Sri Prasad has reportedly been approached to compose music. Along with deciding on top actors for the supporting roles and technicians for the film, the makers are said to be in the discussions with some actresses.

Coming to Balakrishna’s work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his 107th film. Directed by Gopichand Malineni the film is tentatively titled NBK107 and stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Balakrishna in this movie.

Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi’s F3: Fun and Frustration, starring Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej emerged as a massive hit at the box office. The film is a sequel to the director’s F2. The commercial family entertainer stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada, in the female lead roles.

