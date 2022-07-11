The very talented Rajat Kapoor’s behind-the-scenes drama ‘RK/RKay’ has been the talk of the town because of its stellar cast. The film stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chaddha and the director himself. Kapoor faced quite a few hurdles while making this film but he was determined and had to finally resort to crowdfunding in order to finish making this cinematic marvel.

Recently, the director was talking about his entire crowdfunding approach when he mentioned, “It’s always difficult to find funding for Indie films. So this time, I started out with the idea of crowdfunding and started reaching out to people."

He added, “I put in some money of mine, and halfway through the crowdfunding process, Priyam Srivastava and Harshita Karkare stepped in as co-producers. Their faith in the film was amazing, and the film could get made, only because they joined hands."

“Having said that, there are about 800 people who have contributed towards financing the film with amounts ranging from 100 rupees to 50,000. It’s been an amazing journey" He added. Moreover, Rk/Rkay is one of the few Bollywood films that has been crowdfunded and the last big film was the 1976 release, ‘Manthan’ where 500,000 farmers donated Rs. 2 each to make the film", said Kapoor.

‘Rk/RKay’ has already been screened in several international film festivals and has received several accolades for the same including in Shanghai International Festival and Austin Film Festival. The film had premiered in the United States of America on May 14 2021 and will be releasing in India on July 22 of this year.

Rajat Kapoor, whose performance was hailed by the audience in the film ‘Kapoor and Sons’, had directed another film called ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ in 2014 which received a lot of recognition.

The film’s star cast included the director himself, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Namit Das and others. It went on to win quite a few awards including, Filmfare Critics Award For Best Film.

