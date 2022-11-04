Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa Of Having Affair With Karan Mehra, Janhvi Kapoor Oops Moment in Gown Goes Viral

Rajeev Sen has hit back at estranged wife Charu Asopa by accusing her of having an affair with TV actor Karan Mehra. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev reportedly shared a number of voice notes to support his claims. He said, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in," Rajeev claimed. Charu and Karan have denied the claims.

Priyanka Chopra is living the best life during her Mumbai trip. On Friday, the actress was seen enjoying a massive spread of Indian homemade meals prepared by her close friends. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the widespread meal included rice, chapattis, curries, and various other side dishes. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Every day. Every meal. Friends and family have kept me well fed! #HomeFoodIsTheBestFood".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed she was diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune condition. There were rumours claiming that Nagarjuna was planning on visiting Samantha in the hospital. Now, according to a report in Gulte, quoted by FilmiBeat, Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya called the Yashoda actress to inquire about her health. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were married for almost four years before they announced their separation in 2021. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Samantha also hinted that their separation wasn’t amicable.

Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty’s popularity has massively skyrocketed after the phenomenal success of his recent film Kantara, which is still ruling the box office even after one month of its release. Rishabh, who has been travelling for the promotional campaign of Kantara across the country, on Thursday met decorated South Africa cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers. Rishabh Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a video with AB de Villiers, where he is seen giving a shout-out to Kantara.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a bold cut-out gown with a thigh-high slit which appeared to be a little see-through as the actress was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. Janhvi flaunted her sexy curves in the gorgeous skintight outfit that she wore with a stylish pair of golden heels. Since her gown was skintight, the actress suffered a major “oops moment" while she was posing for the paparazzi. A video of the same has gone viral on social media which has left social media divided. While Janhvi’s fans are impressed by her bold look, others are not very happy.

