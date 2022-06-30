Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa of Hiding First Marriage; Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have hit the headlines once again, courtesy reports about them separating after three years of their marriage. Charu, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, revealed that she sent a notice to Rajeev on June 07, seeking to part ways mutually. However, it did not go down well with Rajeev, who sent her another notice accusing her of hiding her first marriage.

Also Read: Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen: Actress Sends Legal Notice, Latter Accuses Her Of Hiding First Marriage

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has a strong take on the recent political developments in Maharashtra. After Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of the state on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share her views on the matter.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s Resignation: ‘Even Shiva Himself Can’t Save Shiv Sena’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has three back-to-back films next year and the actor is busy shooting for those. Currently, he is shooting for Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is helmed by Atlee. He is also working on his comeback film Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Recently, a couple of photos were leaked from his film’s sets which show the actor sporting a man ban and looking dashing in it as usual.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is Too Hot to Handle in Unbuttoned Shirt, Man Bun, See Leaked Pics From Film’s Sets

Mandira Bedi remembered her late husband, producer Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. Raj passed away on June 30, 2021, following a heart attack. On Thursday, Mandira took to Instagram and shared a note in the memory of Raj.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal On His First Death Anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty Sends Love

Advertisement

Film personalities including veteran actor Anupam Kher, South Star Pranitha Subhash, and director Ashoke Pandit have come out strongly against the gruesome murder of a tailor, named Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur by two men who slit the victim’s throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Also Read: Udaipur Killing: South Star Pranitha Subhash Says ‘Hindu Lives Matter’; Anupam Kher Is ‘Horrified’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.