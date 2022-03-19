Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Put Divorce Rumours to Rest, Post Pic With Daughter Ziana on Holi

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa recently grabbed headlines for staying apart. The couple, who welcomed a baby girl last year, were not even together to celebrate her Charu’s first birthday after becoming a mother. Rajeev also wrote about how much he was missing Ziana. This gave rise to speculations that their marriage might have hit troubled waters again and they might be separated. However, the couple decided to put all rumours to rest this Holi.

Taking to his social media, actor Rajeev Sen posted a picture with his wife Charu Asopa, and with their daughter Ziana. Both of them had a smile on their faces, and they put all their focus on Ziana. The actor captioned the pictures as, “Ziana s first Holi with her mommy and daddy. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi .. Love & Light". See the post here:

Fans were happy to see the couple together, and wrote gave their blessing to the little child. The couple tied the knot in June 2019. However, even before their wedding could complete a year, the pandemic happened and the couple stayed separately during this time. They even accepted that their wedding had hit the hard waters. While Rajeev claimed that she might be ‘brainwashed’ by someone else, Charu has told a media outlet, “Rajeev left without saying anything and I have been managing on my own in these tough times. I even tried contacting him after he left but he didn’t take my calls."

Charu and Rajeev soon reconciled, and decided to have a baby together. Charu had told ETimes, “Rajeev and I were planning this for quite some time but you know these things never happen according to your planning. then we had given up, we got a surprise. This is a new chapter in Rajeev and my life." The baby was born in November 2021.

We hope Rajeev and Charu are able to overcome their misunderstandings and stay together forever.

