Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa Reunite to Celebrate Ziana First Ganesh Chaturthi; Share Heartwarming Pictures

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have hit the rough waters in their relationship. The couple, who are now parents to toddler daughter Ziana, decided to part ways and sought divorce at the beginning of the year. In fact, Charu has quite openly expressed that the differences they have are beyond mending. However, today, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the duo came together and celebrated Ziana’s first Ganapati Puja.

Rajeev took to his Instagram to share pictures with Charu and Ziana. He also shared picture of his mother holding Ziana in her arms. Rajeev captioned the pictures as, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏❤️ #senfamily #ganeshchaturthi" While Rajeev wore a beige kurta, Charu looked like a quintessential Bengali in white saree with red border. Check out the pictures here:

Fans were elated to see the pictures, and wished the couple good luck. Many hoped that they would reconcile, and be together once again.

Amid the rumours of their separation, the couple also hit headlines when they confessed that they have been approached for Bigg Boss 16. While Charu told ETimes, “Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work," Rajeev had said, “So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu. I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer."

