Months after nasty allegations were made against each other, Rajeev Sen was seen spending Charu Asopa’s birthday with her and their daughter Zaina. In a vlog post shared by Rajeev, the estranged couple appeared to have buried the hatchet and making happy memories together. Rajeev shared a series of videos revealing that he joined Charu to cut her birthday cake and explored a mall together and even showed her some public affection.

In the video, shared on his YouTube channel, Rajeev was seen having a fun time with the birthday girl. “Charu and I had so much fun on her birthday. Last year, I missed her birthday and last-to-last year, I was there with her," he said at the start of the video. They then explored the mall together before making their way to their lunch reservation.

During lunch, Charu is seen cutting her birthday cake while Rajeev plants a kiss on her head. She feeds him a slice of the cake while he wishes her, “May you have the most wonderful year ahead, lots of love." They share a hug when he proudly declares, “My birthday girl".

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. In return, Rajeev sent her a notice, accusing her of hiding her first marriage. Eventually, in September 2022, a divorce was filed.

While the estranged couple tried to work things out and announced that they were reuniting, they eventually began moving on separately. The drama in their separation process led to Charu and Rajeev getting trolled brutally on social media.

Addressing these trolls, Charu told ETimes in January, “A lot of people say inka drama phir shuru ho gaya hai, logon ko bewakoof bana rahe hain. But I know what I have to do."

