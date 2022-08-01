Rajeev Sen Plays With Daughter Amid Divorce Rumours With Charu Asopa: 'Daddy Loves You The Most'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have had fair shares of ups and downs in their marital bliss ever since they got married. The couple is now separated and has announced that they have filed for a divorce. Sushmita Sen’s brother, who was in Delhi, has returned to Mumbai. The duo is parents to baby Ziana, who they welcomed nearly nine months ago. But amid the problems, Rajeev spent some quality time with his daughter and expressed that he loves her ‘the most’.

On Sunday, Rajeev added pictures with Ziana on his Instagram space as the father-daughter duo had a playdate. He added photos of their cute selfies and penned the caption of the post like, “Daddy loves you the most."

Fans are adoring their bond and have reacted in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Princess Ziana spending time with her daddy, aww looking so cute love you lil Ziana, God bless you and get well soon." Many also mentioned that baby Ziana and Rajeev have similar face structures and commented, “She is your miniature carbon copy. So cute." another one wrote, “She’s your Xerox."

Earlier on Sunday, in his latest vlog, the actor hailed his estranged wife Charu for singlehandedly taking care of Ziana. Rajeev also updated the about his baby’s health. He revealed that he met his daughter in the morning and ‘went mad out of joy on seeing’ her (Ziana). He also mentioned that Charu has taken great care of her. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which he has noticed. But the doctor is saying Ziana is recovering well.

“It’s a matter of a few more days till she starts eating proper food again. It’s a little difficult to swallow with zits inside. But well, she’s much better now. I played a lot with her. Clearly, I could see from her eyes that she missed her daddy a lot. I missed her too. Unfortunately, this was a very important trip which had to be done but I am back in the bay," he further added.

Charu Asopa had earlier revealed on her YouTube channel that their daughter Ziana Sen is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease. She also had mentioned that the little one developed blisters on her face, hands, legs and inside the throat.

