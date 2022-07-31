Rajeev Sen Praises Estranged Wife Charu Asopa for Taking Care of Baby Ziana Amid Divorce

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are headed for a divorce. The couple, who had seen several ups and downs, and are parents to a baby girl Ziana, has finally decided to part ways owing to their differences. But amid all the problems, Rajeev Sen has lauded his estranged wife Charu Asopa for singlehandedly taking care of unwell Ziana. In his latest vlog, he used good words for his estranged wife.

In the vlog, Rajeev revealed that baby Ziana has been unwell for some time, and Charu has been devotedly taking care of her. He revealed, “I met Ziana in the morning. Mujhe dekh ke bahot khush hui. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood now she is much better."

He continued and added, “Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed. But the doctor is saying Ziana is recovering well. It’s a matter of a few more days till she starts eating proper food again. It’s a little difficult to swallow with zits inside. But well, she’s much better now. I played a lot with her. Clearly, I could see from her eyes that she missed her daddy a lot. I missed her too. Unfortunately, this was a very important trip which had to be done but I am back in the bay."

Earlier, Charu Asopa had opened up about their decision to part ways despite having a toddler. Earlier, in an interview with TOI, Charu had said, “I didn’t want to talk about the problems in our marriage, but I have been forced to talk about it now because Rajeev is spreading lies about me, which is damaging to my reputation. Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process."

