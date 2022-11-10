Rajeev Sen Reveals He Never Accused Karan Mehra of Having Affair With Charu Asopa, Says 'I Want to Be clear...'

Rajeev Sen reacted to all the allegations by his estranged wife Charu Asopa surrounding their relationship. Rajeev in a recent YouTube vlog opened up about everything, from allegations that he left the house without informing Charu, to his statement on Charu-Karan Mehra's affair. “Charu's intention was to defame me, and she did that well. She wanted sympathy and she got it. Charu made a huge mistake by going to the media and talking about our personal matters," he began his vlog.

Moving on, Rajeev told that when he mentioned Karan Mehra's name, he was misquoted. “I want to be clear about the statements regarding Karan Mehra. I said something and something else was written. I have never met him and I don’t know him. I sympathize with the guy. He is going through what I am going through. We both have been the victim. I got a voice note, that Karan and Charu are making a reel and are romancing each other in it. I just mentioned it. I never said affair. It was wrong," he said.

Advertisement

Further, Rajeev mentioned that he felt “disrespectful and was extremely hurt". Talking about the allegations levelled against him by Charu, Sen said that no one has ever spoken ill of him like this. “Charu who doesn’t respect her mother or sister, how will she respect me? I don’t want to say all of this," he said.

Rajeev even added, “Charu, darwaza aaj bhi aapke liye khule hain" (The doors of this house are still open for you). Come back to your family. This is where you belong, and Ziana belongs."

Charu and Rajeev, married in 2019 and announced their separation earlier this year. Ziana, the couple's daughter, was born in 2021 and they recently celebrated her first birthday together. They discussed splitting up a few months ago but quickly reconciled. The relationship deteriorated in recent weeks, and Charu moved out of Rajeev's home.

Read all the Latest Movies News here