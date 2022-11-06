Rajeev Sen Says Charu Asopa's Mother Told Him About Karan Mehra, Adds 'I Never Used The Term Affair'

Days after Rajeev Sen dragged in television actor Karan Mehra into his ugly separation from estranged wife Charu Asopa, he has now said that it was Mere Angne Mein actress’ mother who told him that Charu had been making reels with Karan. Rajeev mentioned that he never used the term affair and added that Karan misunderstood his statement.

“I never used the term affair when I spoke about it. I only said that Charu’s mother disclosed to me through her voice note that her daughter is making reels with Karan Mehra. So, everything I got to know was through Charu’s mother. That’s all I said. I didn’t say anything against Karan. He has misunderstood my statement," Rajeev told E-Times.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra also reacted to Rajeev’s statement and expressed disappointment with it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame mentioned that he will ‘not sit quietly’ and will take action against Rajeev. “How is it a romantic reel? Has anyone seen it? In that reel, you can see Charu and me, along with other colleagues. What is he talking about?" he told the entertainment portal.

“It is disrespectful and disgraceful to drag someone else into your issues. I don’t know Rajeev, and I met Charu after almost 10 years at an event in June along with my other colleagues from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai. I know Charu because she did a brief role in the show many years ago," he added.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, once again, they have now decided to part ways.

