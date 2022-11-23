Rajeev Sen Says He Is In Touch With Charu Asopa and 'Tries To Be Nice To Her'; Here's Why

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been making headlines for a long time now due to trouble in their married life. The two actors have been living separately. While Charu has levelled several allegations against Rajeev so far, in his recent vlog, Sushmita Sen’s brother revealed that he is still in touch with the Mere Angne Mein actress. He shared that he tries ‘to be nice’ to Charu and added that he often sends her messages via WhatsApp too.

“I am in touch with Charu. On my part, I try to be nice to her, I keep sending her nice WhatsApp messages, making her feel that yes I am there, even though we are not physically there with each other. I am making sure that Ziana (their daughter) is good, and then let her do whatever she wants to do. This is what she wanted, this is her path and I keep encouraging her to be positive," Rajeev said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Rajeev also asked Charu’s fans to be sympathetic towards the actress so that she remains happy. He further mentioned that if Charu will stay happy, then their daughter Ziana will also live happily. “A lot of people that keep following her, please give your love to her, if she wants sympathy, please give her that in abundance. Let her feel that she is winning and she is very happy and content. Let her feel that the world is for her. For me, it is very important that she remains stable. If she is stable and happy then automatically Ziana is happy. Once I go to Bombay, I will definitely be spending time with my daughter. I am looking forward to it. The situation is such that I am in Delhi," he added.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, once again, they have part ways.

