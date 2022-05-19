Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan’s Anand To Get A Remake; Fans Want Ranbir Kapoor To Lead

Babumushoi, zindagi badi honi chahiye … lambi nahin – is one of the iconic dialogues by legendary actor Rajesh Khanna which takes us back to the good old times. Well, the viewers will be glad to know that the Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan starrer is set to get a remake. Yes, you read that right! The iconic 1971 film is set to be remade by the movie’s original producer NC Sippy’s Grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with producer Vikram Khakhar.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram on Thursday and made the announcement. He wrote, “OFFICIAL REMAKE OF ‘ANAND’ ANNOUNCED… #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar. While the film is in the scripting stages, the makers are yet to finalise the director and star cast. #Anand #AnandRemake."

The remake of the movie is currently in the scripting stage, and the makers are yet to finalise the director for the film.

Producer Sameer Raj Sippy is elated about the remake announcement, and he feels that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation. He said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content."

On the other hand, Producer Vikram Khakhar adds, “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, Internationally or Regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand."

Soon after the announcement was made, scores of fans of the two iconic actors chimed into the comments section to suggest the name of the actor they want in the role of the late iconic star.

One social media user wrote, “Only one actor can make it happen..Ranbir Kapoor..no one else, and probable director can be Anurag Basu.."

Another fan of the film suggested Akshay Kumar’s name as the lead actor, “Akshay Kumar in rajesh Khanna’s role and Ranbeer Kapoor in big b ‘ s role , my dream cast."

While some were happy with the announcement, others didn’t approve of it.

One of the fans wrote, “Ohh God, please . Such an iconic masterpiece can never be remade. Only hrishi da can create such beautiful movies. Let it be how it was." Another comment reads, “No one can match #Anand .The characters were amazing and all actors did such an amazing job. How will you find another Rajesh Khanna , Johnny Walker ,Lalita Pawar ,Ramesh Deo and his wife ?How will anyone make and replace those soulful songs ?Please don’t spoil the film ."

A third user wrote, “Never ever do remake. it’s one of the finest masterpiece & most iconic film ever made in the history of cinema. Hrishikesh da ."

The 1971 film Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, while the dialogues of the movie were written by Gulzar. Besides Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, Anand also featured Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo in key roles.

