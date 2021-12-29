Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Top 5 Songs of Bollywood’s First Superstar

Rajesh Khanna, fondly remembered ‘Kaka’, holds a special place in our hearts. He was called the first superstar of Bollywood as he recorded 15 consecutive successful films between 1969 and 1971. It’s also said that girls used to turn his car pink with lipstick marks. Such was the level of obsession and crazy fan love which kaka enjoyed. Rajesh Khanna’s movies also featured some of the best tracks.

On his 79th birth anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the top notch songs that Rajesh Khanna was part of:

Achha To Hum Chalte Hain from Aan Milo Sajna

The melodious song was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in Aan Milo Sajna. It was composed by music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and sung by Kishore Kumar.

Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli from Anand

Anand was one of the best films of Kaka’s career. He portrayed the character of a chronically ill person Anand who wants to live the last days of his life to the fullest. Zindagi Kaisi Hai Ye Paheli beautifully narrates the uncertainty of life.

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai from Kati Patang

Penned by Anand Bakshi and the composition of R.D Burman, this song was sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar. Watch how brilliantly Rajesh Khanna portrays the mannerisms of a jilted lover in this evergreen number from the 1971 film Kati Patang.

https://youtu.be/TFgodv_aaYo

Mere Sapnon Ki Rani from Aradhana

An interesting incident associated with this song is that the portions of Rajesh Khanna-Sujit Kumar and Sharmila Tagore were shot separately. Ashim, son of director Shakti Samnta, revealed that the scenes of Rajesh Khanna- Sujit Kumar were shot in Darjeeling while Sharmila’s scenes were picturised in an identical railway bogey at Natraj Studio.

https://youtu.be/-Q8mrKJ1Jps

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana from Andaz

Rajesh Khanna enacted the character of Hema Malini’s husband. Watch Kaka voicing the philosophy of life with lyrics penned by Hasrat Jaipuri and sung by Kishore Kumar. The lyrics were set to music by Shankar-Jaikishan. Incidentally, it was Jaikishan’s last song before his death.

https://youtu.be/jBspOUwBHRg

Rajesh Khanna breathed his last on July 18, 2012.

