Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna to Salman Khan and His Niece Ayat, Celebrities Who Share Birthday With Family Members

While for some people, birthdays are the best days of the year, for others they are a reason for them to celebrate. To sum up, birthdays are special for everyone. Now think how special are those birthdays which are shared by your near and dear ones. Sharing your birthday with a family member sounds interesting, isn’t it? So let’s have a look at some celebrities who share birthdays with their family members.

Rajesh Khanna & Twinkle Khanna

No Indian cinema lover would ever want an introduction for legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. People also know his daughter Twinkle Khanna who is a well known author. This father-daughter duo were born on December 29. While Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia, his daughter Twinkle went on to tie the knot with Akshay Kumar.

Salman Khan & his niece Ayat

Salman Khan’s fans know all well that the Bollywood star’s birthday falls on December 27. However, not many would know that the actor shares his birthday with his niece Ayat Sharma who was born on December 27 in 2019. Ayat is the daughter of Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma.

Sachin & Supriya Pilgaonkar

It is very rare to find a husband-wife duo who share their birthdays. Actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar celebrate their birthdays on August 17.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is an American actor while his wife Catherine Zeta- Jones is a Welsh actress. Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine share their birthdays. Both of them were born on September 25.

It’s definitely a special feeling to share birthdays with your loved ones because the celebrations get so much bigger, and memorable.

