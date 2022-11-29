Rajesh Madhavan All Set To Make His Directorial Debut With Malayalam Film Pennum Porattum

Rajesh Madhavan is known for delivering power-packed performances in films that have succeeded in leaving a mark on audiences. The actor has earned a lot of acclaim for his exemplary performances in films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Mayaanadhi, Trance and Minnal Murali,. After making an indelible mark on the hearts of many with his acting chops, Rajesh is all pumped up to try his luck at direction now. He is gearing up to make his directorial debut with the upcoming movie Pennum Porattum, which is billed as a comedy entertainer.

On Monday, November 28, Rajesh unveiled Pennum Porattum’s poster, which looks quite intriguing. It shows a woman trying to peep outside the window to find out what’s happening outdoors. A reflection of the outside scenario gives a glimpse of a fight between a group of people. The poster of Pennum Porattum has piqued the curiosity of many social media users, who flocked to the comments section of Rajesh’s post to share their excitement about the film. The poster also revealed that Santhosh T Kuruvilla’s STK Frames is backing the project.

Besides fans, Rajesh Madhavans peers from the entertainment industry also extended their best wishes to him. Actors Anna Ben, Binu Pappu, Gayathrie Shankar, Leona Lishoy, Shebin Benson and Aditi Balan, among many others, conveyed their happiness about the announcement.

Rajesh Mahadevan was last seen in the comedy crime film 1744 White Alto, directed by Senna Hegde. According to film critics, 1744 White Alto was an interesting watch but it faltered a bit towards the climax. The quirky film revolved around a group of cops, led by officer Mahesh, who are in search of a missing white Alto car. How the team of police eventually hunts down the culprit forms the crux of 1744 White Alto.

