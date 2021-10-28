Rajinikanth Hospitalised in Chennai for 'Routine Checkup'

South superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The actor has been taken to the hospital for ‘a routine checkup’ as per his family members. Rajinikanth was recently in Delhi where he was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at a ceremony.

“He is undergoing tests. He is fine and it’s just a regular check-up," a hospital spokesperson told News 18. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Aishwriya dhanush and his brother-in-law Ravichander are currently at the hospital.

The 70-year-old actor had previously been admitted to the hospital in December last year for severe blood pressure fluctuations.

Rajinikanth Meets PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind After Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

Rajinikanth was in the capital two days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday, he attended a special screening of Annaatthe with his family. Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara, is set to hit the screens on November 4, coinciding with Diwali.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth got emotional while accepting Dadasaheb Phalke Award and thanked people who played an important part in his life. “I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great values and injecting spirituality in me," Rajinikanth said.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which is India’s highest award in the field of cinema, was presented on October 25 along with the National Awards. Rajinikanth was present with his son-in-law Dhanush, who also received the Best Actor award for his performance in director Vetrimaaran’s 2019 crime drama Asuran.

(With inputs from Sanjeevee)

