Rajinikanth, an Asset of Tamil Cinema Who Proved That an Action Hero Can Also be a Good Comedian

“Cinema is my profession. A part of my life. It is not fair that I use cinema to express my feelings and policies" - these were the words uttered by megastar Rajinikanth once. Rajini, an ‘out of the world’ actor, also proved himself as a talented comedian with the film ‘Mullum Malarum’ in 1978. Apparently, late Director Rajashekar directed Rajinikanth in films like Thambi Entha Ooru, Padikkadavan, Mappillai, Dharmadurai by mixing comedies in family genre films, completely satisfying the audience. It was Rajinikanth who proved to South India that an action hero can also be a good comedian. Later, it became the sole reason that the fan base for Rajinikanth extended beyond Tamil Nadu to as far as Japan.

In the ’80s, a separate fan base for him emerged among children from films Anbulla Rajinikanth, Raja Chinna Roja. The multi-talented actor doesn’t just deliver punch dialogues and do stunts. In his journey in Tamil cinema, he has proved himself by bringing out the best comedian in him. For all of his hard work, besides multiple honors and awards in his film career, the 70-year-old actor was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honor from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on October 25 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Here are some of the comedy dialogue picks of actor Rajinikanth that makes the audience ‘LOL’ even after decades.

Movie: Thambikku Entha Ooru, 1984

A snake scene in Thambikku Entha Ooru film has grabbed countless hearts, as the way Rajinikanth displayed his facial expressions over the anxiety of seeing a snake beside him on his bed. However, the scene doesn’t have dialogues, yet the actor makes the audience laugh out loud just by his deadly fearful expressions. The template of the scene has been used by meme creators for creating memes even after almost four decades of release.

Movie: Chandramukhi, 2005

Rajinikanth and Vadivelu’s hilarious combo in Chandramukhi has many fans. A devil scene in the film makes the audience laugh out loud even after 16 years of release. The conversation between Rajinikanth and Vadivelu in the so called ‘Chandramukhi’s haunted palace’ goes this way…

Vadivelu: I have a doubt. Are there devils in the world? Can we believe or not? Have anyone seen it? Please clear my doubt.

Rajinikanth: Murugeshaa..(Vadivelu) we can predict devils by some signs around. A dog will howl so far.

Vadivelu: I can hear the sound. (Out of pure anxiety)

Rajinikanth: Did I ask you?

Vadivelu: No.

Rajinikanth: Windows will be slamming due to the wind.

Vadivelu: Oh no, I can hear the windows slamming too.

Rajinikanth: Did I ask you?

Vadivelu: No.

Rajinikanth: Then, the scent of jasmine flower comes mixed in the wind.

Vadivelu: (Crying loud) I can smell the jasmine flower scent too.

Rajinikanth: Did I ask you?

Vadivelu: No.

Rajinikanth: Finally, a white figure will be visible floating in the air.

Vadivelu: ‘Kelambiduchu pa, kelambiduchu pa’ (Meaning: It came)

Movie: Thillu Mullu, 1981

Actor Rajinikanth’s first full-length epic comedy film was ‘Thillu Mullu’, directed by late director K Balachander. Rajinikanth agreed to star in the film for the sole reason that Balachander strongly suggested that he should be cast in roles other than commercial ones to break the image of Rajinikanth being a popular stunt hero alone at the time. Actor Thengai Srinivasan interviewing actor Rajinikanth is an age-old interesting scene.

Movie: Anbukku Naan Adimai, 1980

Cook: I will be cooking until the boss comes and cooks for you (officer) who came for this town following transfer.

Rajinikanth: Oh, does the boss cook?

Cook: No matter what the officer is, their wife is the boss. I don’t interfere if she comes down. How about you sir?

Rajinikanth: Yet to get married.

Cook: Well, then I have made fresh chicken curry for you.

Movie: Dharmathin Thalaivan, 1988

Actor Rajinikanth played double action in this film. One role is that of a teacher who seems to get ready hurriedly in a scene. In the meantime, he forgets to wear his dhoti, leaves with a white shirt and a traditional boxer shorts. The actor goes to a bus stop where people makes fun of him. When he finally realizes that he is half-dressed, he runs back to home when a dog seems to chase him.

Movie: Muthu, 1995

It is one of the blockbusters of the ’90s. A letter scene ‘Deepavali Parisu’ (Deepavali Gift) with Rajinikanth, Meena, Sarath Babu, Senthil, Vadivelu and others in the film gives audience a twist and ‘rofl’ moment as well. Rajinikanth’s ‘Kedaikradhu kedaikama irukadhu, kedaikadhadhu kedaikadhu’ is a famous life-lesson dialogue in the film. Meaning, What is meant for you will reach you at any cost, what is not meant to you will never reach you.’

